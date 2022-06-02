Members of the British royal family gathered on Thursday to kick off events for the four-day bash to commemorate the queen’s 70 years as monarch, beginning with Trooping the Colour, which is the British sovereign’s official birthday celebration.

The queen also released a statement of thanks ahead of the festivities, alongside a new portrait that was taken last month at Windsor Castle.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth,” the queen said, adding that she knows “many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.”

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” the 96-year-old monarch added.

Take a look at some of the best photos from the celebrations so far:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Louis lets out a yell as members of the Royal Air Force fly past Buckingham Palace in London. Chris Jackson via Getty Images The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Charles and Prince William at Trooping the Colour, also known as the Queen's Birthday Parade. It is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century and marks the official birthday of the British sovereign. Samir Hussein via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duchess of Cambridge travel by carriage at Trooping the Colour. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge during Trooping the Colour. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Household Cavalry rides down The Mall during the Trooping the Colour parade. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The queen's daughter Princess Anne during the Trooping the Colour parade. James Devaney via Getty Images Animal rebellion activists are arrested during Trooping the Colour. Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images A re-enactor checks his cellphone ahead of a ceremony for the beacon lighting at a section of Hadrian's Wall in northern England on June 2, a part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II touches the Commonwealth Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Windsor Castle on June 2. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Projections displayed on the front of Buckingham Palace depict Queen Elizabeth II during the lighting of the beacon on June 2.