Queen Elizabeth joined her son Prince Andrew for a horseback riding outing on Friday, just two days after Andrew announced that he will “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.”
The royal released the statement on Wednesday, his first public remarks since his disastrous attempt to distance himself from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired in a BBC “Newsnight” interview, which aired over the weekend.
In the statement, the prince expressed sympathy for the victims of the late financier, something he failed to do during his BBC interview. He also stated that he would be “willing” to work with law enforcement. The prince is accused of raping a minor who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has continued to deny all allegations.
“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” the Duke of York said.
Lisa Bloom, a U.S.-based attorney who is representing five Epstein victims for months, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that the royal and his staff “must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents.”
Gloria Allred, a women’s rights attorney who is also representing Epstein victims and happens to be Bloom’s mother, agreed, calling on the duke to cooperate during a press conference Monday.
“These are somebody’s children. These are kids. [Prince Andrew] has two daughters. Would he want anyone else to close their eyes if his daughters are there and it seems inappropriate?” Allred said.
“Only he can answer these questions,” she continued. “Let him state what he knows to law enforcement. It’s the honorable and right thing to do. I think it’s his duty to do it.”
