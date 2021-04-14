The royal family on Wednesday shared previously unseen photos across their social media channels of Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip alongside some of their great-grandchildren.

“Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Instagram account, called Kensington Royal, captioned a photo of the family taken at Balmoral in 2015.

The photograph shows the Duke of Cambridge holding hands with a very young Prince George, while the queen smiles at Princess Charlotte. Philip and the Duchess of Cambridge are pictured smiling at the camera:

Another photo, shared by the royal family’s social media accounts, shows Elizabeth and Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren.

The photo, which features a very sweet Charlotte waving to the camera, was taken at Balmoral Castle in 2018 by Kate.

The account followed up with photos of Philip alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; smiling at a young Prince Harry; and joking with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Some of the photos were featured in Charles’ social media tribute to “a much-loved Father and Father-in-Law,” as well as Eugenie’s loving Instagram post about her late grandfather on Wednesday.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” the 31-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren,” she continued. “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”