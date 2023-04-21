Prince William, Kate Middleton Release Previously Unseen Photo Of Queen Elizabeth

Kensington Palace released a previously unseen photo of the late Queen Elizabeth on Friday, which would’ve been the monarch’s 97th birthday.

The photo, taken by Kate Middleton, shows the late monarch sitting among her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral last summer.

Pictured are the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― alongside Zara and Mike Tindall’s kids Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Also photographed with the queen are Prince Edward’s two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, along with Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah and Isla.

Notably absent from the photograph are Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s children. Also missing are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The royal family remembered the late sovereign on Friday, with social media posts celebrating “the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen,” read a Royal Family Instagram caption alongside a photo of the late monarch.

“Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne,” the post continued. “When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch — the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.”

The royals have less than a month until King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Following the Saturday ceremony, there will be a Coronation Big Lunch to mark the occasion, and a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on the following day. On May 8, people are asked to volunteer in their communities on behalf of something called The Big Help Out.