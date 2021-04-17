Queen Elizabeth Shares Private, Candid Photo Of Herself And Prince Philip Ahead Of Funeral

Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip candidly smile at the camera in a photograph shared by the British monarch ahead of her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

The image was taken in 2003 at the top of the Coyles of Muick in the Scottish Highlands by the queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account Friday:

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption read.

Philip died on April 9, aged 99. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his funeral at Windsor Castle ― which he took part in planning ― will be entirely closed to the public.