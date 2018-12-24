Queen Elizabeth's Sage Advice In Christmas Speech Boils Down To 1 Word

Queen Elizabeth II called for r-e-s-p-e-c-t in her annual Christmas address.

“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she said.

Advertisement

In a preview of her speech reported Monday by Sky News, which produces the telecast, and posted by royal twitter accounts, the 92-year-old monarch added that the Christmas “message of peace on Earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone. It’s needed as much as ever.”

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years - faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast on TV and @RoyalFamily @TwitterUK tomorrow at 3pm GMT. #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/P3V8DLKQS8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2018

The queen’s emphasis on unity has been viewed by many as a “veiled nod” to the divisiveness over Brexit, according to HuffPost UK. But on this side of the pond, her message could just as easily apply.