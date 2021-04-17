Queen Elizabeth said her final goodbyes to her beloved husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip, at a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

She arrived at the chapel in a state Bentley alongside her lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, before taking her seat.

An image of the grieving queen, seated alone in mourning dress before the service, captured hearts:

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17 in Windsor, England.

This is an incredibly moving image of the Queen alone today https://t.co/FSCJ4VGwO3 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) April 17, 2021

An image I didn’t think would bring me such sadness. May God grant her peace, courage and strength she needs at this time. — 🦋#IHaveACompetitiveProblem (@Sick_Steez) April 17, 2021

I don’t care who you are. Being sat alone for the funeral of your spouse of 70+ years is heartbreaking. Prayers of grace and peace for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/9j7DNpCL7n — Sherry (@sherry_usmcwife) April 17, 2021

The queen and Philip were married for 73 years. She once called the duke her “strength and stay” in a speech in honor of the couple’s golden wedding anniversary, marking 50 years together.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” the queen said during the speech on Nov. 20, 1997.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh during "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday on June 12, 2016, in London.

Prior to the funeral service on Saturday, the royal family’s social media accounts shared on behalf of the queen a previously unseen photo of her and Philip together.

The photo was taken by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, on the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in 2003, the caption said.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption added.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured at St. George's Chapel during the service.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princes Harry and William walk alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips, during the procession.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on large screens at Piccadilly Circus in London, as the funeral for Philip is held in Windsor.