Queen Elizabeth said her final goodbyes to her beloved husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip, at a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.
She arrived at the chapel in a state Bentley alongside her lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, before taking her seat.
An image of the grieving queen, seated alone in mourning dress before the service, captured hearts:
The queen and Philip were married for 73 years. She once called the duke her “strength and stay” in a speech in honor of the couple’s golden wedding anniversary, marking 50 years together.
“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” the queen said during the speech on Nov. 20, 1997.
Prior to the funeral service on Saturday, the royal family’s social media accounts shared on behalf of the queen a previously unseen photo of her and Philip together.
The photo was taken by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, on the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in 2003, the caption said.
“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption added.