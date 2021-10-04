WORLD NEWS

Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip 6 Months After His Death

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth recalled fond memories of her late husband, Prince Philip, while speaking at the opening of Scottish Parliament on Saturday.

It marked the first time the queen has spoken publicly about her late husband since his death in April at the age of 99. 

“I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,” the queen said. “It is often said that it is the people that make a place and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.”

The queen and the duke were married for 73 years.

The queen once referred to Philip as her “strength and stay” in an address made in honor of the couple’s golden wedding anniversary, which marked 50 years together.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” the queen said on Nov. 20, 1997. 

Though the queen didn’t publicly comment on Philip’s passing at the time, her son, Prince Andrew, said his father’s death “left a huge void” in his mother’s life.

Members of the royal family gathered for a pared-down funeral to honor the duke on April 17.

Queen Elizabeth sits alone during the funeral of Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17 in Windso
Queen Elizabeth sits alone during the funeral of Prince Philip in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17 in Windsor, England.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, said there were “eerie” moments at the procession and funeral, which was limited in scope due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I look back on the day I think as eerie as it was with no crowds and the social distancing and the way everything was,” the former athlete said on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,” at the time. “I think it was the perfect day for how he would’ve liked it, if that makes any sense whatsoever.” 

See more photos from Philip’s funeral below: 

  • The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.
  • The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.
    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral.
  • Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.
    Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images
    Prince William seen leaving Kensington Palace, heading to Windsor for Prince Phillip's funeral.
  • Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince E
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.
  • The bearer Party found by The Queen&rsquo;s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry the coffin of Prince Philip to the purpose-built Land Rover hearse.
  • Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Princess Anne, pictured during the Ceremonial Procession.
  • The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal follow the Land Rover Defender carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin
  • Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.
  • The Duke of Edinburgh&rsquo;s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness&rsquo;s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover th
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.
  • Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the funeral.
  • Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
    KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images
    Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.
  • Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.&nbsp;
    Leon Neal via Getty Images
    Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin. 
  • The queen arrives for the service.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The queen arrives for the service.
  • Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth walking into the chapel.
  • Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.
  • The Duke of Edinburgh&rsquo;s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George&rsquo;s Chapel carried by a be
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, arrives at St George’s Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge waiting at St. George's Chapel.
  • The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
    BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images
    The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.
  • Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.
  • The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.
  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles sit during the funeral service.
  • Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor
    NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images
    Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.
  • Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
    YUI MOK via Getty Images
    Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.
  • A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel.&nbsp;
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    A general view as members of the royal family attend the funeral at St. George's Chapel. 
  • Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.
  • Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.&nbsp;
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews. 
  • The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED...

Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

The Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip