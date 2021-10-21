Queen Elizabeth Spends Night In Hospital For ‘Preliminary Investigations’

The PA News agency reported it is understood the overnight stay was for practical reasons and the Queen was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking light duties.

The head of state’s stay was kept a secret but the Palace issued a statement on Thursday evening after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

The development was not announced at the time as she was due to attend for only a short stay. Protecting the Queen’s medical privacy was also a consideration.

She was said to be disappointed not to be able to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and reluctantly heeded the advice of her doctors.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, whose husband Prince Philip died just six months ago, has had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the start of October.

She hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked bright and cheerful as she carried out her royal duties.