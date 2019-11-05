Queen Latifah is ready for some revenge.

The “Living Single” actor will play “The Equalizer” in a TV reboot that has a pilot commitment from CBS, Deadline reported.

Latifah, 49, will assume the role of the highly trained vigilante who seeks justice for those who can’t. The role was portrayed by Edward Woodward in the 1985-89 show and by Denzel Washington in the 2014 and 2018 movie versions.

Latifah is also executive producing the reimagined TV remake, Variety noted.

She has so far remained silent on social media about the project as of Tuesday afternoon, perhaps waiting to see if it will go to series. Instead, she’s been busy promoting her role as Ursula in ABC’s live staging of “The Little Mermaid.”

The Grammy-winning rapper recently had a three-year stint on Fox’s music drama “Star.”