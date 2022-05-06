Queen Letizia Of Spain Accidentally Twinned With A Guest At A Royal Event

Who would have predicted this? Carlos Alvarez H. via Getty Images

Queen Letizia laughed off a funny fashion moment earlier this week when the former journalist accidentally twinned with another attendee at a royal event.

The royal, who is married to King Felipe VI of Spain, presented the Queen Letizia 2021 Awards at the Council of the Royal Board of Trustees on Disability event on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For the occasion, she wore a $79 black-and-white belt dress from Mango, which is ― fittingly enough ― a Spanish brand.

While presenting a special mention award to recipient Inmaculada Vivas Tesón for her work in the disability field, Letizia and Tesón both realized they were wearing the same dress ― and even the same color heels.

Queen Letizia of Spain and Inmaculada Vivas Teson (right) attend the Reina Letizia awards at the Asamblea de Extremadura on May 4, 2022 in Merida, Spain. Carlos Alvarez H. via Getty Images

The two handled the moment with a lot of laughs:

The two clearly didn't mind the slight fashion faux pas. Carlos Alvarez H. via Getty Images

Advertisement

Carlos Alvarez H. via Getty Images

The fashion-forward royal is regularly lauded for her sense of style.

And much like Kate Middleton, Letizia is known for regularly mixing high fashion pieces with more approachable and affordable brands, like H&M, Zara, Asos and more.