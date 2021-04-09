A new documentary is taking a behind-the-scenes look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, just in time for the royal couple’s 10th anniversary.

Cairns, who is based in Leicestershire, England, said assembling, transporting and then reassembling the cake was no easy task. She and her team even had to remove a door that led to the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace, where the cake was to be situated.

JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images Fiona Cairns stands next to the wedding cake she and her team made for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“I was told that Her Majesty would be coming through the door at the top of the Picture Gallery to chat at midday, so no pressure, of course,” Cairns said in the documentary. “When the queen came to see us, the cake wasn’t completely finished. I can remember her saying, ‘I hear that you’ve been dismantling my house.’”

It seemed Queen Elizabeth II had a good sense of humor about the proceedings, but Cairns wasn’t about to take any chances.

“I said to her, ‘Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake,’” recalled the baker, who has previously crafted desserts for Paul McCartney and U2 frontman Bono. “But it was all put back so in the end. It was fine.”

And the cake’s legacy has lived on. As is tradition, segments were preserved after the wedding and later served at the christenings for all three of William and Kate’s children, beginning with Prince George in 2013.

WPA Pool via Getty Images As is tradition, slices of the cake were later served at the christenings for all three of William and Kate's children.

“The Day Will and Kate Got Married” also contains details about the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, as well as a look at who did ― and didn’t ― make the 1,900-person guest list.

Sadly, the film’s release comes at a somber time for the British royal family. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the queen’s husband, died Friday at age 99.