Queen Says She Is 'Entirely Supportive' Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'New Life'

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement following a family meeting with Meghan Markle and princes Harry, William and Charles and on Monday.

Her Majesty said that she is “entirely supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s decision to lead a “new life” and said that the group had “constructive discussions.”

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the queen said in a statement.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she added. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

POOL New / Reuters Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception on June 26, 2018.

The queen also spoke of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to become financially independent and split their time between the U.K. and North America. According to the Queen’s new statement, it seems the couple will be spending time in Canada.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the queen’s statement read. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

As this is just the first day of the talks, the queen said that there is more work to be done.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she said.

POOL New / Reuters Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.

It was reported over the weekend that the royal family would gather at Sandringham Estate to hash out details regarding Meghan and Harry’s decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

In addition to moving and working toward gaining financial independence, the Sussexes expressed a desire to end their relationship with the Royal Rota (a group of reporters who cover the royals) and rework their relationship with the press going forward.

