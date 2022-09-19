Queen's Beloved Corgis Wait For Her Coffin To Arrive At Windsor Castle

The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. Peter Nicholls via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved pet corgis were spotted waiting for her coffin to arrive at Windsor Castle.

The two dogs, called Sandy and Muick, were gifted to the late monarch by her son Prince Andrew.

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, sit in the forecourt of Windsor Castle to greet Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/H02sPv17mY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Advertisement

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will take on the pair following the queen’s death.

The queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.

Britain's Prince Andrew with royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. Peter Nicholls via Reuters

In early 2021, the queen was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by Andrew while staying at Windsor during lockdown.

The puppies kept the monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital.

The queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

But the monarch was devastated when 5-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Philip’s death.

Advertisement

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the queen named Sandy.

The royal corgis. Peter Nicholls via Reuters

The queen’s love of corgis was celebrated during Platinum Jubilee events, with a gathering of 70 corgis at Balmoral and a “corgi derby” at Musselburgh racecourse.

Most of the queen’s corgis were descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

File photo dated 17/5/1980 of Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis. PA via PA Wire/PA Images

Advertisement

The queen looked after her own dogs as much as possible and during weekends spent at Windsor, the corgis went too and lived in her private apartments.