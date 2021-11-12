Shopping

Queer And Trans People Share Where To Buy Button-Up Shirts For Large Chests

From Macy's to Etsy, "men's" shirts for large chests are out there, I promise.

From left to right: The Boulder Creek shirt from KingSize,Lee vintage from Elbanc on Etsy, a wrinkle-free shirt from L.L. Bean.

Of all the trials and tribulations being a queer and/or trans person with a large chest, shopping for affirming shirts can be its own kind of hell. The trendy “androgynous” brands cost more than your car insurance. The best thrift stores never have fitting rooms. And supporting fast fashion sends you into an existential crisis about ethical consumption under capitalism and whatever else pretentious people talk about on Twitter.

All the while, you’re naked. Maybe in your binder. Trying to find some damn clothes to wear to your Kate Bush tribute night or whatever queer event is on your schedule. You want clothes that fit. Clothes that feel good physically and emotionally. Outfits make you feel a little bit more like yourself, and hopefully don’t make you want to jump in the Arctic Ocean.

While shopping for button-up shirts for large chests comes with hurdles, it also comes with community. Sure, in this moment, you may be literally alone in the Gap in your hometown, feverishly looking for a top that doesn’t make you look like you’re wearing a sexy librarian Halloween costume. But in the bigger picture, you aren’t alone in trying to find “men’s” wear or general “androgynous” clothes for larger chests. You have me, for one. And my friends (both actual and randos on Instagram) whom I heckled into giving me quotes for this article. And if you need some extra inspiration, you have #transstyle on Instagram , which is worth the follow.

While we aren’t literally with you in the store, know that we’re with you in spirit. Telling you that you deserve to feel good in your body. That clothes do not have to be a punishment. And that so often, the answer is just going up a size and figuring out some sort of cool-guy half-tuck situation. That, or leaving the store to go buy a hot pretzel and listen to SOPHIE.

Though it feels like finding a genderless needle in a haystack, I promise there are shirts for large chests out there. And if you’re in the market for a button-up shirt that doesn’t make your arms feel like stuffed sausages, doesn’t billow over you like a high-low dress from 2016 or do the damn button gap thing, I talked to some queer and/or trans people about their favorite places to shop for shirts and rounded up some fun options for you.

1
Goodthreads by Amazon
Amazon
This is cringe, but my all-time favorite button-up is a pink collarless shirt from "Goodthreads," which I later learned is an Amazon brand. I stole it from an ex and I wear it all the time. I like it because I can fully button it all the way without the button gap, and it's comfortable flowy without being a circus tent.

Check out Goodthreads by Amazon.
2
Shein Curve + Plus
Shein
"Shein, even though they are [fast fashion], but I'm poor. Luckily the lack of nuance put into the design of plus-size silhouettes in the fashion industry can lend to a more androgynous style for those who want it. I've heard good things about Kirrin Finch if you have $$." — Sadie, 26

Check out Shein's collection.
3
KingSize (and "Big & Tall" men's stores in general)
King Size
"For long sleeves, I like big and tall men's stores." — M, 54

Check out KingSize.
4
Etsy (and thrift stores in general)
Elbanc on Etsy
"I've snagged a bunch of super baggy button-ups at the 'men's' and 'women's' sections of thrift stores. They're usually comfortable, worn-in and come in different cuts, especially if they're from the 90s. I find that shopping in thrift stores, I tend to get less size anxiety and feel more comfortable looking in every section because things can get all mixed in. No one is going to look at you funny for shopping in 'the men's' section." — Mai, 29

Check out used button-up shirts on Etsy.
5
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
"I have always had luck with L.L. Bean and outdoor-oriented brands." — Anoop, 24

Check out L.L. Bean.
6
Men's Wearhouse
Men's Warehouse
"I imagine [experience can vary] store by store and salesperson by salesperson, but I had a surprisingly wonderful experience at Men’s Wearhouse." — Celeste Lavin,
HuffPost front page editor

Check out Men's Wearhouse.
7
ASOS Men
Asos
"I shop in 'men big and tall' and then size up an additional size to get the extra room I want in chest/backspace." — Sadie
8
Target
Target
"If shopping in women’s sections isn’t too dysphoria-triggering, places like Target and Gap have had some pretty decent, more masc button-ups." — Lavin

Check out Target's selection.
9
Macy's
Macy's
"Honestly, I bought a men’s Charter Club shirt at Macy’s and it worked perfectly. All the Old Navy button-ups I have [have] fallen apart and still have the dreaded button gap, but this one is great." — Bruce, 31

Check out shirts at Macy's.
