'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Says He Slid Into His Boyfriend's DMs

Antoni Porowski credits social media for helping him find love.

The “Queer Eye” food expert revealed in a “Watch What Happens Live” interview Wednesday that he and beau Trace Lehnhoff were first introduced to each over Instagram ― although he didn’t say who sent the first direct message.

“We met on Instagram,” he told host Andy Cohen. “It’s like the 2019 way, I guess.”

Though Porowski hasn’t said much publicly about his relationship with Lehnhoff, an interior designer who appeared on the Bravo series “Flipping Out,” speculation that the two were an item began making the media rounds in October. Less than two months later, the men made their red carpet debut at GQ’s Men of the Year party.

Just days after that, the couple used Instagram to capture their relationship status for posterity with a pair of dapper photos.

Later in his “Watch What Happens Live” chat, Porowski recalled the first meal he ever prepared for Lehnhoff. “It was a pappardelle with crumbled sausage and white wine parsley lemon zest sauce,” he said, proving any lingering skeptics of his culinary prowess wrong.

Turns out, Lehnhoff and Porowski happen to be in good company when it comes to using Instagram as a matchmaking service as well as a way to display vacation snaps and kitchen creations. As Cohen pointed out, Ricky Martin also met his husband, Jwan Yosef, on the photo-sharing platform.

In January, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, also used the internet to introduce himself ― although the pop star and actor opted for messages on Twitter.