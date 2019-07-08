There Was A ‘Queer Eye’ Cameo In ‘Stranger Things’ That You May Have Missed

Yas honey, there was a little baby “Queer Eye” cameo in the third season of “Stranger Things.”
William Mahnken, a fan favorite “hero” (or a man the Fab Five helped out) in a Season 2 episode of “Queer Eye,” played a chauvinist newsman in the Netflix sci-fi/horror hit that premiered on July 4.
Digital Spy reports that Mahnken is featured in a scene from the first episode, where Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) attempts to pitch a story during a meeting at the local newspaper The Hawkins Post, but gets humiliatingly shot down for being an intern (and female).
Eagle-eyed fans of both shows jumped online to share their joy of spotting Mahnken in the show.
Mahnken is a socially anxious Walmart employee in Georgia who enlisted the help of the “Queer Eye” crew in Season 2 to help him straighten up his life and propose to his girlfriend, Shannan — who accepted!
The couple is also featured in a restaurant scene in Episode 2, Season 3 of “Stranger Things” in which Jim Hopper (David Harbour) gets stood up by Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).
Thankfully, it doesn’t look like Shannan stood up Mahnken to shoot the fun scene.