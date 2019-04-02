'Queer Eye' Fab Five Reveal The One Thing They Actually Fight About

“Queer Eye” cast members joined Wired for its “Web’s Most Searched” series and answered the most burning questions on the internet about the Fab Five.

While the crew confirmed multiple times that they actually get along really well, they also revealed that one topic ticks them off ― temperature.

“The only thing we will ever come to blows over is temperature,” Jonathan Van Ness said.

The rest of the video contains some pretty interesting tidbits about the cast members. For example, Bobby Berk never graduated high school “because I left home at 15,” he explained.

And Karamo Brown attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a February 2018 school shooting left 17 students and staff members dead. He said the tragedy turned him into an activist for gun control.