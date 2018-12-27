Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

The 'Queer Eye' Stars' Best Fashion Moments Of 2018

This was the year of the (new) Fab Five.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/27/2018 05:45am ET
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Left to right: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown

One of the best gifts we got in 2018 was Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot.

In a year filled with plenty of ups and downs, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski were a welcome source of love and brightness.

Not only did the Fab Five provide us with hours (though, not enough) of wholesome, heartwarming entertainment, they also gave us endless style inspiration.

No matter what event they were attending (whether together or separately), the guys always nailed it.

From Brown’s stunning capes to Van Ness’ gender-bending moments, check out the Fab Five’s most stylist moments of 2018:

January 29
Rob Kim via Getty Images
The cast of "Queer Eye" visit SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 29 in New York City.
February 7
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
The "Queer Eye" cast look dapper at Pacific Design Center on Feb. 7 in West Hollywood, California.
February 13
Chance Yeh via Getty Images
Van Ness and France attend the Vivienne Tam show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 13, in New York City.
February 14
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
The Fab Five at SiriusXM studios on Feb. 14, in New York City.
April 11
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
France and Porowski at the 15th annual Jeffrey Fashion Cares Fashion Show and Fundraiser at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on April 11, in New York City.
April 15
Noam Galai via Getty Images
The cast -- wearing some flashy suits -- attends the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 15, in New York City.
April 19
Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
France and Porowski attend The Center Dinner 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street on April 19 in New York City.
May 6
David Livingston via Getty Images
The cast poses on the red carpet at the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Raleigh Studios on May 6 in Los Angeles.
May 31
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
The Fab Five attend the NETFLIXFYSEE event for "Queer Eye" at Raleigh Studios on May 31 in Los Angeles.
June 19
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Van Ness, Berk, Porowski and Brown, pictured with Philip Picardi (center) at Netflix's "Queer Eye" Cast in Conversation with Teen Vogue at 92nd Street Y on June 19, in New York City.
June 25
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Brown wears a bomber jacket for a visit to "Build Series" to discuss his show "Queer Eye" at Build Studio on June 25 in New York City.
August 12
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Brown rocks a sequined bomber jacket at Netflix's "Queer Eye" and GLSEN event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Aug. 12 in Hollywood.
September 8
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
France arrives at a pre-Emmy party hosted by Ketel One vodka on Sept. 8 in West Hollywood.
September 9
JC Olivera via Getty Images
The "Queer Eye" cast kills it on the red carpet at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 9, in Los Angeles.
September 15
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
The Fab Five (seen here with "Stranger Things" stars Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown) attend Ted Sarandos' 2018 Annual Netflix Emmy Nominee Toast on Sept. 15, in Los Angeles.
September 15
Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images
Brown wears an all-white ensemble at the Pilot Pen & GBK Celebration Lounge on Sept. 15, in Beverly Hills.
September 17
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The "Queer Eye" stars serve serious lewks at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.
September 17
Donato Sardella via Getty Images
Brown wears a houndstooth overcoat and blue suit for the the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.
October 22
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Brown wears a velvet jacket for the the 2018 Angel Ball at Cipriani, Wall Street on Oct. 22 in New York City.
October 22
E! Entertainment via Getty Images
Van Ness rocks a sweater dress and knee-high boots for his appearance on E! News' "Daily Pop" in October.
October 25
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Porowski wears a striped jacket at Fashion Group International's 2018 Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 25 in New York City.
December 7
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
France wears a neon crop top in the press room during Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7 in New York City.
