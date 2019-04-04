Put down the guacamole and prepare yourselves: The “Queer Eye” team met Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in Washington this week.

On Thursday, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski were exploring the nation’s capital and had a glorious photoshoot with Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez. Karamo Brown was not in attendance.

The meeting comes on the heels of Bobby Berk offering Ocasio-Cortez some interior design help earlier this week. In response to his offer, the 29-year-old congresswoman encouraged him to “swing by.”

Swing by our office!



We’ve barely had time to hang anything up, three of my staffers are expecting babies, and we’ve got a bach pad/warehouse type situation out here. 😩 SOS!



(The good news is that people are leaving a rainbow of positive post-its on our wall so that’s cute) https://t.co/vOHE6tHuMA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019

While the Capitol meeting was shared on the Instagram accounts of both Van Ness and Berk, social media went wild when the quartet was spotted walking around.

Specifically, many reporters present at the Capitol, who were there to report, you know, about the current administration, tweeted about the seemingly joyous moment.

The Queer Eye team is in the capitol and I would like to nominate *checks notes* every single reporter — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) April 4, 2019

Four of the five Queer Eye guys just walked into an office in the Capitol. The @AOC walked in.



This is the reporting that I’m doing today. — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) April 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez herself weighed in on the madness Thursday afternoon, thanking the “Queer Eye” crew for visiting.

Thank you all for visiting me! You made my work day 🤗🌈💕 #QueerEye https://t.co/dWNEMJUXh3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019