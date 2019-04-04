Put down the guacamole and prepare yourselves: The “Queer Eye” team met Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in Washington this week.
On Thursday, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski were exploring the nation’s capital and had a glorious photoshoot with Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez. Karamo Brown was not in attendance.
The meeting comes on the heels of Bobby Berk offering Ocasio-Cortez some interior design help earlier this week. In response to his offer, the 29-year-old congresswoman encouraged him to “swing by.”
While the Capitol meeting was shared on the Instagram accounts of both Van Ness and Berk, social media went wild when the quartet was spotted walking around.
Specifically, many reporters present at the Capitol, who were there to report, you know, about the current administration, tweeted about the seemingly joyous moment.
Ocasio-Cortez herself weighed in on the madness Thursday afternoon, thanking the “Queer Eye” crew for visiting.
What a delightful situation all around.