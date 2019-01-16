'Queer Eye' Stars Serve Up Britney Spears Homage In 'Lip Sync Battle'

The five stars of “Queer Eye” are slated to drop by the season premiere of “Lip Sync Battle” this week, and based on a handful of early clips, it’s going to be a diva-tastic celebration.

A teaser clip of Thursday’s episode shows Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski in an epic, yet cheeky, rendition of Britney Spears’ 2013 smash, “Work Bitch.”

And that’s not all: The guys also pay tribute to some of Spears’ most iconic looks in detailed replicas of the costumes seen in the “Oops!... I Did It Again” and “Toxic” videos, among others.

Catch a sneak peek at the episode below.

Turns out, Spears isn’t the only diva who’ll be getting the “Queer Eye” treatment on “Lip Sync Battle.” An earlier clip from that show that appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s website Monday showed Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown trying the Lady Gaga and Beyoncé duet “Telephone” on for size.

Meanwhile, rehearsal footage shared with ET showed the guys duplicating Beyoncé’s history-making 2018 Coachella appearance.

“Lip Sync Battle” host Chrissy Teigen told ET that she had no doubt the “Queer Eye” guys would deliver if she and her team snagged them for the show.

“We need the Fab Five,” she said. “We follow them all on Instagram, and I just knew in my heart they would be so incredible.”

As for the men themselves, the experience was eye-opening ― in more ways than one.

“I am going to bow down to any woman, drag queen, or gender non-conforming person who wears heels on a daily basis or someone who is just fabulous,” Brown told EW, “because I never understood how hard it is to walk all day in heels!”

Added France, “I was petrified beforehand, but as soon as we got on that stage it felt incredible.”