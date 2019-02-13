ENTERTAINMENT

'Queer Eye' Stars Announce Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

The Fab Five announced their return to the beat of a new Carly Rae Jepsen single.

The five stars of “Queer Eye” are kicking off their much-anticipated third season with a little help from Carly Rae Jepsen

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a new teaser for their popular makeover series that features a snippet of Jepsen’s new single, “Now That I Found You.” 

Season Three, which will begin streaming on Netflix March 15, sees the “Queer Eye” guys ― Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness ― making their way to Kansas City, Missouri. 

“Queer Eye” creator David Collins told The Hollywood Reporter last year that his Midwestern background made him feel personally committed to bringing the show to Kansas City. 

“I’m a Midwestern kid. I was born and raised in Cincinnati,” he said. “Honestly, I think [this region] was the next step. We looked at all kinds of cities along the way. But we really realized that this is the heartland.”

