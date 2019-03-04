The 'Queer Eye' Season 3 Trailer Is Here And We're Struggs To Func

While the “Queer Eye” guys have been busy filling up your feeds with skating routines, envy-inducing vacations and sponsored content, we haven’t actually had new episodes of the hit Netflix show in nearly a year, can you believe?

Thankfully, the trailer for the third season of “Queer Eye” ― and the first to be filmed since the show became a worldwide phenomenon ― arrived on Monday morning.

Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness are back in action for a new season, giving a few lucky Kansas City, Missouri, locals a healthy dose of confidence.

The trailer boasts some firsts for the series, including makeovers (known as make-betters on the show) for a lesbian woman and for two sisters ― and it’s so emotional, we’re struggs to func, as Van Ness would put it.

“It took me my whole life to realize, it’s beautiful to, like, care for yourself,” one of the new contestants says in the trailer.

Of course, the feel-good vibes are set to the new Carly Rae Jepsen song, “Now That I Found You,” with the “Queer Eye” boys even doing a little two-step in the trailer.