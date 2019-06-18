The Fab Five of “Queer Eye” might be basking in the glow of music video stardom thanks to an assist from Taylor Swift, but they aren’t giving up their day jobs just yet.
Netflix announced Tuesday that “Queer Eye” would return to the streaming network for a fourth and fifth season. Season 4 of the Emmy-winning, phenomenally popular makeover series will debut July 19 and be set in Kansas City, Missouri. Production on Season 5 will kick off June 24 in Philadelphia, and is slated to air sometime in 2020.
Aside from locations, details on the new seasons are scarce. A Netflix press release, however, promises that Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will once again “bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”
News of the show’s renewal comes just one day after Berk, Brown, France, Porowski and Van Ness were among the LGBTQ stars to appear in the video for Swift’s new single, “You Need To Calm Down.” The song serves as a denouncement of homophobia, and it even name-checks GLAAD, the global LGBTQ advocacy organization.
In a Los Angeles Times interview published Monday, Berk said he believes the biggest impact that “Queer Eye” has had on popular culture at large has been off-camera.
“My favorite stories I’m getting [are] the ministers who will message me and come up to me in public and say, ‘You know, my whole life, I was taught that being gay was a choice and it was wrong and you’re going to hell, and you were evil, and I have also taught that in my church and my congregation,’” the interior design expert explained. “‘And hearing you say on the Mama Tammye episode that you used to cry every Sunday and every single day, begging God not to make you gay, yet you’re still gay, made me realize it wasn’t a choice. And that gay people don’t have a choice and they are born that way. I’ll never preach that hate in my church again.’”
“So if one more kid doesn’t have to grow up like that, then … it’s worth it all,” he added.