'Queer Eye' Is Back For Season 4 And It's An Emotional Experience

If you thought the Fab Five of “Queer Eye” would want to take a breather after an action-packed Pride Month, well, think again.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the fourth season of “Queer Eye” on Monday. This time, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are bringing their signature blend of style, sass and self-love to the residents of Kansas City, Missouri, once again.

Based on the early clip, Season 4 will be as emotionally charged as ever and serve as a reminder to viewers that, as Berk proclaims, “it’s never too late to start over.”

Have you missed us? (We missed you too. 💕) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19. 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/6H0eIwLg8i — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 18, 2019

The Fab Five have, of course, been embraced as cultural icons since the “Queer Eye” reboot debuted in 2018. Last month, they appeared alongside Taylor Swift in the music video for her smash single “You Need To Calm Down.”

Later in June, Netflix announced the phenomenally popular makeover series had been renewed for both a fourth and fifth season. Season 4 will debut July 19, while Season 5 began production in Philadelphia last month and is slated to air sometime in 2020.