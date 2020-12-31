Jonathan Van Ness Says He Secretly Married His 'Best Friend' This Year

Jonathan Van Ness is finishing up 2020 as a married man.

On New Year’s Eve, the “Queer Eye” hair guru revealed on Instagram that he’d recently tied the knot with his “best friend,” identified by People and other outlets as Mark Peacock.

“2020 was a year unlike any other,” he wrote in the post. “I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long.”

Featuring what appeared to be a wedding photo in a series of images from the past year, he added, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Van Ness didn’t tag Peacock in the post, nor did he reveal any specifics about the nuptials. Nonetheless, the news drew enthusiastic responses from a number of famous pals, including other “Queer Eye” stars.

“Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly,” Karamo Brown wrote. “So happy for you!!!!” Added Bobby Berk, “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!”

“Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you,” Tan France wrote. “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

It’s unclear when Van Ness and Peacock, a London native, began dating. In March, Peacock credited his future husband as the photographer of a quirky video in which he posed with a flock of real peacocks at a zoo in Austin, Texas ― the same city where the upcoming sixth season of “Queer Eye” will take place.

Van Ness, who is genderqueer and nonbinary, was previously in a relationship with Wilco Froneman. The pair split in December 2018.

