'Queer Eye' Star Tan France And His Husband Are Expecting A Baby

Tan France is about to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a dad.

The “Queer Eye” star on Tuesday shared a cheeky ultrasound photo on his social media platforms to announce that he and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their first child via a surrogate later this year.

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,” the fashion guru wrote. “Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Rob, an artist, echoed those sentiments in an Instagram post of his own, alongside a stunning illustration.

France, 37, has said he’s wanted to become a father “for many, many, many years.”

“I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20,” he told NPR’s Terry Gross in 2019. “If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children.” Noting that “surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot,” he added, “Crazily, I still want six. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children.”

And in a Valentine’s Day interview with People last year, France gushed about his husband of nearly 14 years, quipping, “He’s got a body for days.”

“Every day he just tells me how much he loves me and everything he loves about me,” he said, “and I do the same for him.”

France isn’t the only “Queer Eye” star to mark a personal milestone recently. In late December, co-star Jonathan Van Ness revealed he and his “best friend” Mark Peacock had gotten married last year.

The sixth season of “Queer Eye” will be set in Austin, Texas, and is due out on Netflix later this year.