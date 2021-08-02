'Queer Eye' Star Tan France And His Husband Welcome A Baby Boy, Ismail

Tan France is kicking off August as a doting, first-time dad.

The “Queer Eye” star on Monday revealed that he and his husband, Rob France, welcomed a baby boy, Ismail, via a surrogate on July 10.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” the Netflix series’ fashion guru wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo showing the family of three. “He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.”

“We love him so, so much,” he added. “Like, fully obsessed.”

Rob France shared a similar image on his Instagram with the caption: “My two loves.”

The dads received warm wishes from many of their famous pals, including Abbi Jacobson, Brittany Snow and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Yayayayay!!!!! So happy for you!!!!” Katie Couric wrote.

France, who turned 38 in April, has been vocal about his dream of becoming a father for some time. “I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20,” he told NPR’s Terry Gross in 2019. “If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children.”

“I truly do want six [kids],” he told the Press Association a year earlier. “I will settle for minimum four. And no, six is not loads. It’s just enough.”

And in the weeks leading up to Ismail’s birth, France said he’d already sought parenting advice from Gigi Hadid, who welcomed daughter Khai with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik last year.

“When the baby comes, my go-tos will be the likes of Gigi,” he said in an appearance on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” in June. “We’re all going through the baby process at the same time, so we’ve all been in touch about it.”