Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34

He was best known for playing the title role in the national tour of “Phantom of the Opera."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Quentin Oliver Lee died on Thursday from stage 4 colon cancer, his wife announced.
Quentin Oliver Lee died on Thursday from stage 4 colon cancer, his wife announced.
Walter McBride via Getty Images

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for playing the title role in the national tour of “Phantom of the Opera,” has died at the age of 34.

Lee died on Thursday from stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham announced on Instagram.

“I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away,” she wrote. “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.”

She described her late husband as an “incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven.”

The “Phantom of the Opera” show paid tribute to Lee, writing on Instagram it was “saddened to hear of the passing” of Lee who’d “brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018.”

Lee announced his cancer diagnosis in June, calling the year a “wild ride.”

Popular in the Community