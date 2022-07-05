Quentin Tarantino Becomes A Father For Second Time

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” they said in a statement to the celebrity outlet.

The “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” filmmaker met the Israeli singer and model while promoting “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel in 2009 and they married in 2018. Their son, Leo, arrived in 2020.

Tarantino told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019 that he was ready to have kids and semi-retire.

Tarantino has spoken of his desire to make a third “Kill Bill” movie but it has yet to happen.