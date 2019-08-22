Quentin Tarantino And Wife Daniella Are Expecting A Baby

“I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60,” he told GQ back in 2009. “But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”

But in July he told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, “I want to have kids.”

The baby-on-the-way announcement comes at a time of professional triumph for the “Pulp Fiction” creator.

Box office analysts forecast that “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” will gross at least $375 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The recent release revolves around an aging Western star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Brad Pitt) in the 1969 summer of the Charles Manson murders.