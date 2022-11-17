Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino has revealed what he thinks is his best movie — and it’s not his most successful film at the box office.

Tarantino told SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday that his pick is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“I’d usually say something like ‘Oh, they’re all my children,’” Tarantino said when Stern asked him to name the defining movie of his career. “Then I would change it to ‘Well, it kind of depends on when you ask me.’ If you ask me one year or one moment I could say ‘Kill Bill.’ Another one I could say something else.”

He continued: “I really do think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my best movie.”

The 2019 film, Tarantino’s latest, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors looking to work in late-’60s Hollywood. It racked up 10 Academy Award nominations, scored Pitt the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and earned over $374 million at the box office. That’s roughly $50 million less than his highest-grossing film “Django Unchained.”

Tarantino, who appeared on Stern’s show to promote his new book “Cinema Speculation,” has criticized Hollywood’s current era as one of the worst in movie history.

