Quentin Tarantino Has Big Plans To Make A TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has big plans for the small screen.

The famed director, who’s known for iconic films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill,” announced Wednesday he’s planning to shoot an eight-episode TV series next year, Variety reported.

Tarantino, who recently teamed up with Netflix to turn his 2015 film “The Hateful Eight” into a four-episode miniseries, spilled the beans about the forthcoming project in New York while promoting his new book “Cinema Speculation.”

Advertisement

Though specific plot details about what the show is actually about are still under wraps, this is far from the first time Tarantino has extended his creativity to the realm of television.

In 2005, he directed two episodes of the hit show “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

He also has writing credits on “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” a TV spin-off based on the 1996 horror-action vampire movie, “From Dusk Till Dawn,” starring himself and George Clooney.

In February, reports also emerged that Tarantino was in talks to direct several episodes of “Justified: City Primeval,” FX’s limited series reboot based on 2010′s “Justified,” starring Timothy Olyphant.

Tarantino’s major step into TV production should come as no surprise to fans, as the 59-year-old previously hinted at his impending exit from filmmaking in 2014.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he told Deadline. “I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie.”

Last year, the influential creator reaffirmed that he plans to close the curtains on his filmmaking days after making his tenth film.