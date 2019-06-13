Quentin Tarantino Says His 'Star Trek' Is R-Rated. Twitter Boldly Goes Off.

Director Quentin Tarantino said Wednesday that the “Star Trek” movie he has pitched to Paramount will have an R rating ― “if I do it.” He told Empire the project has a script, although he has yet to weigh in on it.
If the colorful language of his previous movies is any indication, Tarantino’s version, which has been reported previously, would no doubt explore the final bleeping frontier.
Fans on Twitter definitely want this project to live long and prosper.
