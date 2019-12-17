Quentin Tarantino Says He's 'Steering Away' From 'Star Trek' Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s “Star Trek” project may have reached its final frontier.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” director previously stirred up headlines when he said he had an R-rated “Star Trek” project in the works. He pitched the project to Paramount, and it reportedly had J.J. Abrams producing and Mark L. Smith of “The Revenant” writing the script.

But in a Consequences of Sound interview posted Monday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker appeared on the verge of scuttling the mission. When asked if “Star Trek” would be part of his plan to make 10 movies in his career (by his count), Tarantino responded:

I think I’m steering away from ‘Star Trek,’ but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet. In a strange way, it seems like this movie, ‘Hollywood,’ would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement.

The “Pulp Fiction” auteur said he now envisioned his next and perhaps final film “being a little smaller.”

“Look, I might come up with a really big idea,” Tarantino told Consequences of Sound. “But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me.”