Quentin Tarantino Set To Direct Possible Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’: Report

Quentin Tarantino is gearing up to make what could be his last feature film, according to a report.

The celebrated director has written a script tentatively titled “The Movie Critic” and plans to shoot it in the fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited unnamed sources. The sources reportedly told the outlet the film will officially be his last.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the project is reported to be set in late-1970s Los Angeles with a female lead. It may be inspired by famed movie critic Pauline Kael, who died in 2001, according to THR.

In October, Tarantino showed his love for Kael by publishing “Cinema Speculation,” a book based around key American films from the 1970s.

The Oscar winner is reportedly shopping for a studio home for the upcoming film and it could be auctioned for potential buyers as early as this week, according to the outlet.

The report comes after years of Tarantino suggesting he’ll call it quits after completing 10 movies.

Tarantino’s last movie, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” was distributed by Sony and received 10 Oscar nominations, winning two.

The “Pulp Fiction” auteur, 59, who’s famous for his nonlinear plots and dark, often violent humor, discussed his impending exit from filmmaking at least a decade ago.

“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he told Deadline in 2014. “I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie.”

Back in November, when asked by CNN’s Chris Wallace whether he knows what his “10th and last film is going to be,” Tarantino revealed he had no idea at the time.

“I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either,” he added. “So I’ve got my book, I’m doing a few other things and then I’ll figure out what the next movie will be.”