Questlove On Quest To Find Woman Who Bought Him A Turntable

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Ahmir Thompson, founder of The Roots and drummer for the “Tonight Show” band, wants to find the kind stranger who bought him a turntable and several records at the tender age of 5.
Thompson — better known as Questlove — posted on social media that he was traveling with his parents, who made their living playing gigs, when he made friends with “Ellie” in 1976 in Portland, Maine.
“Being the irresistible cat that I was, I talked an older woman named Ellie into buying me a stereo and a record collection,” Questlove posted on Facebook and Instagram.
Ellie wrote the youngster’s order on a napkin: “Bad Blood” by Neil Sedaka, “Dance With Me” by Rufus, and the Jackson 5.
“I knew talking to strangers was a no-no, but my instincts paid off,” he wrote.
His parents were upset that he’d been chatting up a stranger when Ellie returned the next day bearing gifts. But he says his new friend told his parents “please don’t have him get in trouble on my behalf!! He’s so cute of course I wanted to start his record collection!!!”
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place