Questlove Wins Grammy 1 Week After Oscar Win Was Overshadowed By Slap

“It’s weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, ‘This is your category,’ so in that moment you’re either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I’ve been meditating for the last two years,” he said.

His collaborators, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein, however, were bit more critical of both Smith and Rock in the days following.

Patel said the two “robbed” the group of their moment on stage and took issue with Rock announcing that the winner was “Ahmir Thompson and four white guys.”

“The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award,” Patel wrote in a since-deleted Twitter thread.

He concluded the thread by adding that he was “angry at Will Smith. Angry at Chris Rock. Angry for me. Angry for Ahmir. Angry for my fellow filmmakers” and blasting Rock as “an absolute fucking dick.”