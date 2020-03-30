Quibi's 'Gayme Show!' Is A Comedic Celebration Of LGBTQ People And Allies

New York comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni hope viewers will embrace their series “Gayme Show!” as both a “sweet pit stop from everyday life” and a celebration of the LGBTQ community.

HuffPost got a first look at the competition series, slated to debut April 6 on the short-form streaming platform Quibi, via the trailer above. In each episode, two straight-identifying contestants go head-to-head with a celebrity “life partner” as they face a series of physical and mental challenges.

The winner of each round is given the tongue-in-check title of “Queen of the Straights.” Special guests include Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Mizzoni, known nationally for his live performances on the stand-up comedy circuit, said he and Rogers developed the concept of the show around a cheeky and subversive take on the now-archaic use of “gay” as an insult.

“When I was in middle school, getting called ‘gay as fuck’ was probably the most humiliating thing one could say to me,” he told HuffPost. “Flash-forward to 2020, and our show has guys literally competing to be crowned just that.”

Darren Michaels, SMPSP/Quibi "Gayme Show!" hosts Matt Rogers (left) and Dave Mizzoni.

“Our goal was always to create an environment where everyone’s represented, and everyone can come be dumb in the same place,” he continued. “We embark on the journey together, and if you have the most fun, you win!”

Rogers, best known as a co-host of the pop culture and comedy podcast “Las Culturistas,” admitted to having behind-the-scenes concerns about launching “Gayme Show!” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, he’d like the series to be seen as a pleasant diversion in challenging times.

“I want smart, interesting queer people to watch it and recognize it as being a real product of our community and a real celebration of what we really talk about in our group text threads, what we’re really searching online, of who we are in our little gay hearts,” he said. “If anything about 2020 is good, it’s that this show can get made.”

“Gayme Show!” is one of several LGBTQ-inclusive shows on the lineup for the April 6 launch of Quibi, a short-from platform founded by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Others include “Dishmantled,” a “high-octane cooking competition” hosted by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess, and the eight-episode docuseries “Nightgowns,” which follows drag icon Sasha Velour of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame.