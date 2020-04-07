What You Can Watch On Quibi, The New Mobile Streaming App

Quibi, a brand-new streaming app designed for mobile phones, debuted on April 6 with two dozen new projects. These Quibi shows generally run about 10 minutes per episode and feature celebrities of varying prominence. You can only watch the episodes on a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet.

The app is only available in the United States and Canada. It costs $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads, but it’s offering a 90-day free trial until April 20. You can download it from app stores.

So that’s the who, where, what and when of Quibi.

But why Quibi?

The service is betting that people are ready for a more premium option than social media videos and Netflix shows poorly optimized for a tiny screen. Quibi has raised about $1.8 billion for that premium goal.

Does Quibi succeed in that bet?

That has yet to be determined. I’ve noticed mixed reviews for the varying shows. The consensus seems to be that most of the offerings are neither bad nor great. Perhaps that’s good enough compared to watching a hastily made meme video or the sweeping landscapes of “No Country for Old Men” on a multi-inch screen. But perhaps that’s not good enough to beat out dog videos on Instagram.

It took multiple years for Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to put out solid content consistently. (Remember when Amazon Prime had a comedic musical strongly based on HuffPost in 2013? Or maybe only I remember that.)

In the meantime, you can watch the trailers for a few of the most notable Quibi offerings below:

Patrick McElhenney/Quibi Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson in "Flipped"

What’s Available Now

“Flipped” (Comedy)

Stars: Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson

Quibi Description: “Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions.”

“Most Dangerous Game” (Thriller)

Stars: Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz

Quibi Description: “Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he’s the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.”

“Survive” (Thriller)

Stars: Corey Hawkins and Sophie Turner

Quibi Description: “Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, ‘Survive,’ by Alex Morel.”

“Chrissy’s Court” (Small claims court reality)

Stars: Chrissy Teigen

Quibi Description: “Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the ‘judge’ over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned ‘bailiff,’ Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.”

“Fierce Queens” (Wildlife)

Stars: Reese Witherspoon

Quibi Description: “Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy, earning them the title ‘fierce queens.’ From the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit, this documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.”

“I Promise” (Documentary)

Stars: LeBron James

Quibi Description: “Executive produced by Lebron James, ‘I Promise’ is an original documentary series featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. ‘I Promise’ tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron.”

“Punk’d” (Hidden camera)

Stars: Chance the Rapper

Quibi Description: “Hosted and executive produced by Chance the Rapper, ‘Punk’d’ dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.”

Coming Soon

“#FreeRayshawn” (Action drama)

Stars: Laurence Fishburne and Stephen James

Quibi Description: “‘#FreeRayshawn’ tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life and takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. With New Orleans PD and the SWAT team outside ready to storm his home, a social media frenzy begins as community members and news outlets arrive at the scene. During this growing mayhem, a sympathetic cop named Steven Poincy plays the role of negotiator, and over the course of one brutally stressful day, Steven tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in order to avoid an escalation of unnecessary violence.”

“The Stranger” (Thriller)

Stars: Maika Monroe

Quibi Description: “An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.”

“Elba vs. Block” (Racing cars show)

Stars: Idris Elba and Ken Block

Quibi Description: “One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.”

The Full List

April 6

“Flipped” (scripted)

“Most Dangerous Game” (scripted)

“Survive” (scripted)

“When the Streetlights Go On” (scripted)

″&Music” (documentary)

“Chrissy’s Court” (unscripted)

“Dishmantled” (unscripted)

“Fierce Queens” (documentary)

“Gayme Show!” (unscripted)

“Gone Mental with Lior” (unscripted)

“I Promise” (documentary)

“Memory Hole” (unscripted)

“Murder House Flip” (unscripted)

“NightGowns” (documentary)

“Nikki Fre$h” (unscripted)

“Prodigy” (documentary)

“Punk’d” (unscripted)

“Run This City” (documentary)

“Shape of Pasta” (documentary)

“Singled Out” (unscripted)

“Skrrt with Offset” (unscripted)

“Thanks A Million” (unscripted)

“The Sauce” (unscripted)

“You Ain’t Got These” (documentary)

April 13

“Agua Donkeys” (scripted)

“The Stranger” (scripted)

″#FreeRayshawn” (scripted)

“50 States of Fright” (scripted)

“Elba vs. Block” (unscripted)

“Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand” (unscripted)

“Fight Like a Girl” (unscripted)

April 20

“Dummy” (scripted)

“Iron Sharpens Iron” (unscripted)

April 27