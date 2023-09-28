The Quick-Dry Hiking Pants Reviewers Say They Basically Live In

Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these quick-dry hiking pants from Baleaf, a popular brand on Amazon.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I hunt for and write about exceptional products for a living, and have read thousands of reviews for innumerable goods. That’s all to say that I have read many a gushing review. Yet I have to admit, the volume of exceptional reviews for these quick-dry hiking pants from Baleaf impressed even me.

Advertisement

These popular men’s and women’s pants are comfy, lightweight and so water-repellant that reviewers recount spilling bottles of water on them and simply watching the water roll off. The women’s are surprisingly stylish, thanks to their adjustable ankle straps that give the option of a more tapered look. In my opinion, most impressive of all is the material’s UPF 50+ sun protection factor, which reviewers swear by for guarding their legs from UV rays.

Reviewers not only love these comfy pants for hiking, but also say they basically live in them. And they mean it. In addition to being vouched for by hikers and lovers of comfy clothing, folks with tons of different professions and hobbies have added these pants to their daily rotation of staples, including dental hygienists and nurses who use them as scrubs, fly fishers, climbers who zip-line and rappel, office and retail workers, camera operators, people who rehabilitate and groom animals, and construction workers. Some reviewers even dress them up to wear out to dinner.

Advertisement

The women’s pants are available in 18 colors in sizes XS–3XL, and the men’s version is available in three colors in sizes S–3XL. (Note: For the women’s pants, a number of reviewers suggest sizing up.)

Each has deep zippered pockets so you can stash your phone and other hefty items comfortably, then zip them right up to ensure they’re extra secure. (The women’s version has two pockets at the side and one at the back, and the men’s version has two at the side and back.) As someone who has been unwillingly subjected to women’s pants with either no pockets or insultingly small, shallow pockets, this is nothing short of awesome.

They’re also highly durable, with one reviewer mentioning their pair got caught on an aluminum decking during a construction job, and their pants not only did not rip, but did not even snag. Okay, I’m listening.

According to reviewers, they’re perfect pants to pack for travel since you can roll them up super tight, using up almost no room in your luggage.

The adjustable drawstring waist will help these fit even if you’re feeling bloated or have some fluctuations in weight. And strikingly, folks of all body types love them, including tall, petite and plus size reviewers.

Advertisement

Amazon The hiking pants' material demonstrating its moisture-wicking design.

One reviewer’s adult son was so impressed by her pair that he asked if they made them in men’s. Luckily for him, they do.

And finally, reviewers say they also do a great job protecting against mosquitoes, welcome news given that mosquitoes are more plentiful this year than ever in many parts of the country.

These pants are exactly what I’ve been looking for, so I’ll be stocking up on a pair or two, too. Read on for what Amazon reviewers have to say.

Promising reviews: