The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

The Nomadix Original towel

Nomadix deems these multipurpose textiles "the only towel you'll ever need," with equal parts performance and functionality. Take them to yoga or spinning or use them at the beach or pool. They're made from recycled polyester, measure 72.5 inches by 30 inches, and are said to dry four times faster than classic terrycloth towels. They're extra absorbent, but resist sand, pet hair, odors and general funk and come in over 40 patterns.



Promising review: "Really cute towels, and they dry unbelievably fast!! I showered and set it out in the sun and it was dry in literally minutes! Exactly what we were looking for! We would love matching ones in a smaller more kitchen-y type towel! The weight of them is perfect. And the design is exactly what it looks like online. We couldn’t be more happy!" — Keri M