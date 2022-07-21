The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

From drying you off to creating a nice place to sit, towels are the versatile VIP of summer. While they’re undoubtedly useful, a heavy, wet towel can be cumbersome to carry with you, plus it can end up smelling like mildew if it never properly dries. There’s nothing worse than trying to have a fun day at the beach or lake and being bogged down by a semi-moist towel that never fully dries and starts to develop that “wet towel” smell. You know the one I’m talking about.
So to keep you dry and unencumbered this summer (and frankly, every other season) we rounded up our favorite lightweight quick-drying towels that are perfect for traveling, day trips or just keeping around your car. We threw in a mix of sporty packable towels and more traditional bath towels you’d want to display in your bathroom or linen closet. And while they come in a variety of sizes, colors and materials, they’re all notably quick-drying, airy and absorbent.
