The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

Fast-drying towels for your home and easy-pack towels for camping and traveling.

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nomadix.co%2Fcollections%2Fnomadix-towels%2Fproducts%2Fnorthwest" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Nomadix Original Towel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nomadix.co%2Fcollections%2Fnomadix-towels%2Fproducts%2Fnorthwest" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Nomadix Original Towel</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F77871%3Fpage%3Dsea-to-summit-tek-towel%3Fqs%3D3148105_GOOGLE%26Matchtype%26pcd%3DSUN10%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrNmWBhA4EiwAHbjEQITQTGt8xcmvySumX_WkI-L-4pqFq6Zrt20di5QOkio-VNZZLvDzBhoCA_IQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="L.L. Bean&#x27;s Sea to Summit tek towel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F77871%3Fpage%3Dsea-to-summit-tek-towel%3Fqs%3D3148105_GOOGLE%26Matchtype%26pcd%3DSUN10%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrNmWBhA4EiwAHbjEQITQTGt8xcmvySumX_WkI-L-4pqFq6Zrt20di5QOkio-VNZZLvDzBhoCA_IQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">L.L. Bean's Sea to Summit tek towel</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sandcloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuria%3Futm_source%3Dcj%26cjevent%3D1edf52ce079711ed825508f90a82b820%26variant%3D39716898046027" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sand-resistant organic cotton towel from Sand Cloud" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quickdrytowels-griffinwynne-07192022-62d6fe65e4b0aad58d137806&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sandcloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuria%3Futm_source%3Dcj%26cjevent%3D1edf52ce079711ed825508f90a82b820%26variant%3D39716898046027" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sand-resistant organic cotton towel from Sand Cloud</a>.
Amazon
The Nomadix Original Towel, L.L. Bean's Sea to Summit tek towel and a sand-resistant organic cotton towel from Sand Cloud.

From drying you off to creating a nice place to sit, towels are the versatile VIP of summer. While they’re undoubtedly useful, a heavy, wet towel can be cumbersome to carry with you, plus it can end up smelling like mildew if it never properly dries. There’s nothing worse than trying to have a fun day at the beach or lake and being bogged down by a semi-moist towel that never fully dries and starts to develop that “wet towel” smell. You know the one I’m talking about.

So to keep you dry and unencumbered this summer (and frankly, every other season) we rounded up our favorite lightweight quick-drying towels that are perfect for traveling, day trips or just keeping around your car. We threw in a mix of sporty packable towels and more traditional bath towels you’d want to display in your bathroom or linen closet. And while they come in a variety of sizes, colors and materials, they’re all notably quick-drying, airy and absorbent.

1
Nomadix
The Nomadix Original towel
Nomadix deems these multipurpose textiles "the only towel you'll ever need," with equal parts performance and functionality. Take them to yoga or spinning or use them at the beach or pool. They're made from recycled polyester, measure 72.5 inches by 30 inches, and are said to dry four times faster than classic terrycloth towels. They're extra absorbent, but resist sand, pet hair, odors and general funk and come in over 40 patterns.

Promising review: "Really cute towels, and they dry unbelievably fast!! I showered and set it out in the sun and it was dry in literally minutes! Exactly what we were looking for! We would love matching ones in a smaller more kitchen-y type towel! The weight of them is perfect. And the design is exactly what it looks like online. We couldn’t be more happy!" — Keri M
$39.95 at Nomadix
2
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters camping travel towel
Ideal for backpacking and camping, but also perfect for yoga class or a beach day, the Wise Owl Outfitters packable camping towels are ultra lightweight and quick-drying. Available in two sizes (24 inches by 48 inches or 30 inches by 60 inches), it's a microfiber towel that is soft on skin and comes with a travel bag. You can find it in 10 colors, with an option to include a packable 12-inch washcloth.

Promising review: "This is a great towel for traveling. It squeezes so much water out of hair, clothes, etc.! Once I got used to the texture, it's not bad as a bath towel as well. Washes really well and I appreciated the bonus washcloth. It dries my hair so much faster than terry cloth. Here is a travel/camping tip: you can pack in a carryon for a week in Europe by taking a 20L dry sack and this towel and washing your clothes in the dry sack, rinsing, then roll them up in this towel to squeeze as much water out as possible and then hang dry. Just buy some cheap laundry detergent at a store (I usually leave the leftover bottle at my airbnb or hotel room hoping someone else can use it). This worked almost as well as using a washing machine and it was easy. Happy trails." — Koko
$14.95+ at Amazon
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's Ultralight bath towels
Available in a two-pack, these 30 by 58-inch cotton towels are Brooklinen's fastest drying textiles. They're chic enough to hang in your bathroom, but light enough to take with you on the go. These come in four colors.

Promising reviews: "I didn't want to waste space storing extra towels,/mats, and these towels are soft and light, great drying abilities without wasting space. We are a two adult household who was looking for functional towels with high quality materials- and we couldn't be happier!" — Tiffany T
$44.10 at Brooklinen (originally $49)
4
REI
Matador nanodry towel
A towel you can shower with, sunbathe with and easily clip onto your gym bag? Yes, please. This nanofiber towel measures 52 by 24 inches, but easily packs into its smart-phone sized silicone case. It comes in two colors and dries super fast.

Promising review: "Super thin, dries fast and stays odor-free. Bought for a trip to pack light and when I bought it, it came with a silicone carry case but I never use that part as it was too bulky and heavy for travel. I just kept it in a nylon mesh bag when I packed in suitcase. Have used for a couple years now at home after showering and can go a few weeks without washing before any hint of odor (I know, gross but good to know)." — Traveling Dreams
$35 at REI
5
Joss & Main
A six-piece set of quick-dry cotton towels
Refresh your bathroom or stock up a guest room with this six-piece set of quick-drying cotton towels. A set includes two 52-inch bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. This lightweight set comes in 10 colors, adding a classic look to a home bathroom but are affordable enough to keep in your car/beach bag.

Promising review: "You cannot find quality towels at such a good price. Iv'e been using these towels for awhile and they still look and feel soft. I highly recommend them. Thank you Josh and Main." — Francisco
$19 at Joss & Main (originally $28)
6
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters beach towel
For a little extra room, and a towel you and a friend can lay on on the beach or in the park, you need to snag a Wise Owl Outfitters beach towel. Measuring 4 feet by 7 feet, it's a quick-drying microfiber towel that's meant for outdoor adventures and traveling and comes in three colors.

Promising review: "This is a great surprise! I bought this towel, for my 6'1" son to have at the beach to lay out on but not be too bulky in his backpack. This towel is ultra thin and rolls up into a 4 inch wide long by 8 inch (perfect for a teen) or anyone to throw in a beach bag. The sand does NOT stick to it, the towel drys super quick! It is very soft too. We have washed it and the color stripes do NOT bleed and it looks great and keeps its shape. GREAT VALUE FOR THE MONEY!!!" — Melanie Langston
$22.95 at Amazon (originally $29.95)
7
Bed Bath & Beyond
Wild Sage Savannah quick dry solid bath towel
A quick drying bath towel in a dozen muted pastels or dreamy earth tones, these Wild Sage Savannah towels will spruce up any bathroom. The oversized bath sheet measures 364 by 34 inches and their standard bath towel is 54 by 30 inches. They're 90% cotton and 10% polyester with an eye-catching weave that dries quickly and looks nice on the rack.

Promising review: "I bought these towels after going through three sets of towels in a row that shed horribly even after several washes and dryings. I finally had to throw them out and I wish I never had to buy towels again, but I do. I decided to give these quick dry towels a chance because of the textured design and it's a good thing I did. They're soft, large sized, and dry fairly quickly. But most importantly for me they don't shed excessively and leave lint all over me and the bathroom floor. If you're having the same problem I've had give these a try." — Jack
$8+ at Bed Bath & Beyond
8
Amazon
L.L. Bean's Sea to Summit tek towel
For biking, hiking, backpacking and traveling, these supersoft, lightweight quick-drying microfiber towels roll to about the size of an iPad. They come in three colors and three sizes from 40 inches to 60 inches.

Promising review: "We swim 5 to 6 days a week and this towel is much better than other tech towel brands which I have had. It is very absorbent, I think because of the thick pile, packs small and light and very importantly dries very quickly. It washes well and is always dry and ready to go. I take it camping for the same reasons." — Steve
$24.95+ at L.L. Bean
9
Amazon
Akaso quick-drying sand-free microfiber beach towel
Beach bums rejoice! This quick-drying sand-repelling towel is made for long days outside in the sun. It dries five times quicker than standard beach towels and is super lightweight so it's easy to carry. It measures 63 inches by 31 inches and comes in five colors.

Promising review: "I love this towel so much I bought more for myself and one for my mom. She loved it so much she bought more too. Absorbs water, stays clean, great for showers at home and activities at the beach alike. Great size (I'm 5'5" and so is mom). This is the greatest towel ever." — CrimsonAngel
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
10
Sand Cloud
A sand-resistant organic cotton towel in boho prints
A big, lightweight towel that's easy to carry and can be used as a pet and picnic blanket? Sounds dreamy. This 64-inch towel is made from 100% organic cotton, woven in a way that aims to dry three times faster that classic beach towels and remain resistant to sand. It comes in three boho prints.

Promising reviews: "Recently, on two separate trips, my daughter and I each packed our towels in our carry-on backpack for extended minimalist-style traveling. Upon returning, we both agree that we won't travel without our Sand Cloud from now on. We each found that it was perfect for beach days--we didn't have to rely on the rentals/hotels to supply them (and since being a Sand Cloud owner, neither of us like traditional beach towels anymore anyways)--but our "towels" also filled in as bath towels, blankets, pillows, sarongs, shawls, yoga mats, airport sleeping pads, and picnic blankets in our travels. When you limit yourself to one small suitcase/bag for three weeks--three months in my daughters case--and you find something that you found so necessary that you wouldn't travel without it again, that is a big endorsement! Great quality product" — Geo Sunset
$48 at Sand Cloud
11
Coyuchi
Coyuchi Mediterranean organic towels
With the look of a dreamy summer blanket or shawl but the absorption of a towel, these flat-weave traditional lightweight Turkish bath towels are functional and fashionable. They come in five colors in 100% organic cotton ranging from a washcloth size to a 71-inch beach towel. They fold nicely and are super easy to pack for a day trip to the lake or a long vacation.

Promising review: "Love these towels. They are lightweight and perfect for travel. They are also absorbent and dry quickly. Love them!" — Kimberly M
$12+ at Coyuchi
