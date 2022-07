The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

Wise Owl Outfitters camping travel towel

Ideal for backpacking and camping, but also perfect for yoga class or a beach day, the Wise Owl Outfitters packable camping towels are ultra lightweight and quick-drying. Available in two sizes (24 inches by 48 inches or 30 inches by 60 inches), it's a microfiber towel that is soft on skin and comes with a travel bag. You can find it in 10 colors, with an option to include a packable 12-inch washcloth."This is a great towel for traveling. It squeezes so much water out of hair, clothes, etc.! Once I got used to the texture, it's not bad as a bath towel as well. Washes really well and I appreciated the bonus washcloth. It dries my hair so much faster than terry cloth. Here is a travel/camping tip: you can pack in a carryon for a week in Europe by taking a 20L dry sack and this towel and washing your clothes in the dry sack, rinsing, then roll them up in this towel to squeeze as much water out as possible and then hang dry. Just buy some cheap laundry detergent at a store (I usually leave the leftover bottle at my airbnb or hotel room hoping someone else can use it). This worked almost as well as using a washing machine and it was easy. Happy trails." — Koko