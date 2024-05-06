29 Quick-Fix Solutions To Common Home Problems

Popular items from this list:
A genius WD-40 pen
Promising review:
"I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." — BBP623
Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both bed-making and sheet-storing
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.Promising review:
"They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." — ESimms5555
A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens
Promising review:
"I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" — Haylee Marez
A mold and mildew remover gel
Promising review:
"Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" — Nicole D.
And a bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon Customer
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed.
I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good.
" — DH
A laundry guard so clothes can't fall behind your washing machine/dryer
Haus Maus is a family-owned small business.Promising review:
"Really wish I had thought to design this myself. But here it goes. Love that it's magnetic. This makes it highly durable if and when there are vibrations or an unstable load in either the washer or dryer. This stays put. I haven't had any issues with it not staying and have not lost any items since getting this. A++
" — Suzanne McCurdy
A water dispenser leveler
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.Promising reviews:
"Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee
"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." — Susan
And on the topic of fridge upgrades, a 3D-printed drip tray
Inman 3D Printshop is a small business based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and run by Erin and Chad with occasional help from their two kiddos.
This is designed specifically for LG brand fridges with a "ThinQ" external ice and water dispenser.Promising review:
"I was in disbelief when my brand new LG refrigerator came without a drip tray. This is the perfect solution to it. Excellent quality and well worth the price point." — abakaletz1
Some pee pad magnets because your dog lifts their leg when they pee
Promising review:
"We pad trained our Cavapoo and his pads are in our laundry room. He tends to lift his leg just a little toward the dryer, so having the pads now going up a little on the side of the dryer has eliminated that issue. They are very strong and super easy to use." — Kay K.
A pack of double shower hooks
Promising review:
"Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" — Jdbouchart
An outlet extender if your bed, couch, cabinets, etc., can't lie flat against the wall
Promising review:
"I have been looking for a solution that would allow for a nightstand and also a dresser to be pushed up against a wall even with things plugged into the outlet behind that furniture. I FOUND IT. This wall outlet extender does exactly what it says it will do. I have a fan, clock radio, and watch charger plugged into it and can still move the nightstand right up against the wall. The light on the dresser no longer forces the dresser to be out a couple of inches; it, too, can be pushed right up against the wall, and the cord is not in danger of getting crushed and becoming a fire hazard. A game changer! I will be ordering a few more." — Lynda L.
A crack weeder tool
Promising review: "
I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" — Shelley Arakaki
A pack of towel clips that'll prevent kids and pets from pulling down the towel
Promising review:
"This clip is amazing. No more towels falling on the floor. It was becoming a routine thing since my cat thinks it's fun to pull the kitchen towels off the oven. Not now, bad kitty! Great product...wish I had bought one sooner!" — Joanna
An acrylic organizing case perfect for belts
Promising review:
"I like how well they are made and how you can stack them or mount them on a wall.
We used ours for belts and ties and they work great. I own a cleaning business and a client of mine had them in his closet when we were dusting. I asked him where he got them from and then I purchased them as well. I love them! I will be buying more." — Brenda Lamberti
A two-tier sliding shelf
Promising review:
"I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." — Tess De Pretis
A toilet tank cleaner to obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains
Promising review:
"The minute I dumped the product into the tank, I could see bits of deposits breaking off.
I let it sit overnight, flushed it, and used a longer scrub brush to reach in and get the remaining crud. Not totally perfect, but way better than it was." — Reviewer
A container of Museum Gel
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok, and I absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around.
This stuff is amazing, and I wish I had known about it forever ago." — Abby
A pair of hat racks so you can actually see all the hats you own.
Promising review:
"I purchased these because my husband and I have a lot of ball caps. These worked really well for us. They came with two different installation options: something you could screw into the wall and an adhesive. We went for the adhesive option. We installed two in our closet. Easy to stack hats on top so they are out of the way and organized." — Erin Adkins
A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights
Promising review:
"These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." — BJ
Some no-drill magnetic door stoppers
Promising review:
"So easy to install! Just stick one side and then the other, and it's done! It's been three weeks, and it is still holding firm. It's a magnet, so gently hold the door until it clicks, and then another gentle push to unlock it. Great for an elderly woman who kept getting caught in the door of her apartment!!!" — Amazon Customer
A Tub Topper
Promising review:
"Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over.
My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" — Brianna
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess, and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one, but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A tube of peel-and-stick contact paper
Promising review:
"This stainless-steel wrap worked out great! Our fridge now matches the rest of our appliances.
I like how it's thicker than normal contact paper. It made it much easier to install." — rach
A pack of duster sponges
BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer
gives them a big thumbs up: "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far, love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"Promising review:
"I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe!
Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic, they are perfect and dust-free!
I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" — DayDreamer
A pack of sink sound dampeners that'll help absorb noise
Promising review:
"This product took the annoying ring out of my stainless sink and changed it to a dull thud. Just what I expected. Pads were easy to install and haven't had any adhesion issues in the month of heavy use with very hot water." — G. Fischer
A no-drill window shelf for all the sun-loving plants you own
Design House Boutique is a California-based small business.Promising reviews:
"Perfect for my succulents! Got a second one!" — btownchik
"It makes such a nice addition to my office." — Della Pine
Luigi's sink and drain plunger
Promising review:
"Y'all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I've been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had, and it didn't do diddly-squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one, and it just arrived...it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes.
So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slowly and within a minute, I had the water running so quickly and smoothly again. I got the small one, and it's the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." — JNeen
A space-creating "Sink Topper"
Sink Topper
is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats. Promising review:
"I was introduced to this item through TikTok, and they aren't joking when they place certain videos on your 'For You page' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks, and I love the material.
It doesn't slide around, it's wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs, and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." — Allie West
