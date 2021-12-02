The Tot, Maisonette, Amazon From left to right: Speedster from The Tot, play horse set from Maisonette, wobble board from Amazon.

When it comes to children’s holiday gifts, toys are at the top of the list. Sure, stocking stuffers like socks, trinkets, educational games and yo-yos are all well and good, but there’s nothing quite like the thrill of receiving a new toy ... unless you’re a parent. Few things induce holiday dread more than the onslaught of ugly plastic and noisy toys. They pile up quickly and easily, resulting in a house covered in junk that gets used a few times before ending up in a landfill.

Luckily, there are plenty of retailers and brands that specialize in creating toys that won’t give parents a headache. And you definitely don’t have to sacrifice fun for aesthetics or peace. We’ve curated a list of some of the loveliest toys around, at various price points. You don’t have to break the bank just because you want to give the gift of a visually appealing, well-made toy.

Advertisement

Say goodbye to loud, obnoxious toys that suck the fun out of playtime and add to the general chaos of the holidays, and say hello to beautiful, fun and quiet toys that will last much longer than their cheap-y counterparts. They’re battery-free, high-quality and will fire up kids’ imaginations without being overtly gendered. Keep reading, because you’ll definitely find your kiddo’s next favorite toy on this list.