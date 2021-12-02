Save Your Sanity With Toys For Kids That Aren't Ugly Or Loud

Nothing's worse than a house full of junky, obnoxious toys. We've got the ultimate list of kid gifts that are aesthetically pleasing and, most importantly, quiet.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toys-for-kids-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetot.com%2Fproduct%2Fbaghera-speedster%2F%3Fattribute_pa_color%3Dsilk-grey%26tot-i18n-country%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA15yNBhDTARIsAGnwe0VSHrfUzGMXnT7RDaA9VlF0zYaNLfiWNv7BJwc9UuCxwc5G6kX8S6gaAgJEEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Speedster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a53f91e4b025be1aed5b7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toys-for-kids-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thetot.com%2Fproduct%2Fbaghera-speedster%2F%3Fattribute_pa_color%3Dsilk-grey%26tot-i18n-country%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA15yNBhDTARIsAGnwe0VSHrfUzGMXnT7RDaA9VlF0zYaNLfiWNv7BJwc9UuCxwc5G6kX8S6gaAgJEEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Speedster</a> from The Tot, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toys-for-kids-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2F18-doll-fabric-horse-tan" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="play horse" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a53f91e4b025be1aed5b7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toys-for-kids-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2F18-doll-fabric-horse-tan" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">play horse</a> set from Maisonette, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Balance-Gentle-Monster-Learning-Classroom/dp/B083KFHKZR?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61a53f91e4b025be1aed5b7b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wobble board" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a53f91e4b025be1aed5b7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Balance-Gentle-Monster-Learning-Classroom/dp/B083KFHKZR?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61a53f91e4b025be1aed5b7b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wobble board</a> from Amazon.
From left to right: Speedster from The Tot, play horse set from Maisonette, wobble board from Amazon.

When it comes to children’s holiday gifts, toys are at the top of the list. Sure, stocking stuffers like socks, trinkets, educational games and yo-yos are all well and good, but there’s nothing quite like the thrill of receiving a new toy ... unless you’re a parent. Few things induce holiday dread more than the onslaught of ugly plastic and noisy toys. They pile up quickly and easily, resulting in a house covered in junk that gets used a few times before ending up in a landfill.

Luckily, there are plenty of retailers and brands that specialize in creating toys that won’t give parents a headache. And you definitely don’t have to sacrifice fun for aesthetics or peace. We’ve curated a list of some of the loveliest toys around, at various price points. You don’t have to break the bank just because you want to give the gift of a visually appealing, well-made toy.

Say goodbye to loud, obnoxious toys that suck the fun out of playtime and add to the general chaos of the holidays, and say hello to beautiful, fun and quiet toys that will last much longer than their cheap-y counterparts. They’re battery-free, high-quality and will fire up kids’ imaginations without being overtly gendered. Keep reading, because you’ll definitely find your kiddo’s next favorite toy on this list.

A felt holiday dinner
Etsy
Get your kid in the holiday spirit with this felt turkey dinner set from Etsy. It includes a turkey with detachable drumsticks and wings, six potato quarters, eight peas, six carrot slices and eight green beans. Everyone will be well-fed!

Get it from MiniWorldFood at Etsy for $31 and up.
A chic little car to ride around
The Tot
Baghera’s Speedster is not just pretty to look at. It's also created to be long-lasting, with a padded seat, metal body and rubber tires that look like the real deal. It helps kids develop fine motor skills and coordination, along with being a fun way to bop around their environment.

Get it from The Tot for $190.
A petite armoire set
Crate & kids
It doesn't get much sweeter than this mini armoire set from Crate & Kids. It includes a soft rabbit and mouse, an armoire with a drawer, clothes hangers and adorable tiny clothing to mix and match.

Get it from Crate & Kids for $54.99.
A set of jewelry-making paper beads
Amazon
Eco-conscious kids and parents will adore this recycled paper beads kit. They'll enjoy creating the beads and using them to design jewelry. Its' an easy gift for anyone looking to instill a passion for recycling and eco-friendliness in kids.

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A model greenhouse set
Fat Brain Toys
This intricate, DIY miniature model kit from Fat Brain Toys is absolutely adorable. It's a time-consuming activity that yields a beautiful result that everyone can enjoy. Kids will be delighted by both the process of creating it and playing with it afterward.

Get it from Fat Brain Toys for $36.95.
An ocean-inspired bingo set
Amazon
Refresh your marine memory with this gorgeous underwater game of bingo from Lawrence King Publishing. It features 64 different species, from the well-known to the more mysterious creatures of the deep. It's a lovely game everyone can enjoy.

Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
A sweet fabric horse toy
Maisonette
Make a horse-obsessed kid's day with Sophia’s by Teamson Kids horse and accessories set. It includes a horse, saddle, reins, blanket and brush. Best of all, it's compatible with almost all of the most popular doll sets.

Get it from Maisonette for $85.99
A starry block set
Amazon
These Uncle Goose constellation blocks are handcrafted from sustainable wood and printed using non-toxic inks that won't harm little ones who still feel the need to chew on everything within their vicinity. Get those fine motor skills going with beautiful blocks that will never become an eyesore.

Get it from Amazon for $26
A doll bedding set
Maisonette
Every dolly needs a cozy, sweet bed to rest in, and this Wonder and Wise by Asweets set comes with a mattress, quilt and pillow. So everyone can wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Get it from Maisonette for $35.
An art board
Amazon
This Buddha Board is perfect for the art-loving kid in your life. It's a board painting set that only requires water, so it's mess-free and fades away as it dries. Little ones can use itover and over again.

Get it from Amazon for $37.95.
A dual chalkboard and easel stand
Amazon
This three-in-one easel from Little Partners is two-sided, so kids can use either a chalkboard or a magnetic whiteboard to create and display their art and practice writing. It's perfect for stoking their creativity and the bottom bins help keep their mess contained.

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
A soft, dreamy babydoll
Maisonette
The Dozy Dinkum Pickle doll from brand Ollie Ella was designed by a pair of sisters who believe that baby toys should be as aesthetically pleasing as they are sweet. You don't need to hide this soft, cotton doll before company arrives.

Get it from Maisonette for $45.
A Montessori carrot harvest set
Amazon
Made of natural pine wood with a non-toxic, water-based paint stain, this Shoci Montessori toy set is as safe as it is entertaining and educational. It features seven different sizes of carrots to match the different holes and helps to develop fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and more — all during playtime.

Get it at Amazon for $15.99.
A wooden wobble board
Amazon
Let kids use their creative imaginations when it comes to playing with a wooden balance board from Gentle Monster. It helps kids isolate and strengthen muscles, supports good posture and helps their sense of balance — all while transforming from a bridge to a rocket ship to a tunnel and even a dollhouse.

Get it from Amazon for $71.99.
A cuddly bear and beanie set
Red & Olive
Handmade by artisans in Peru, this soft, sweet bear from Red & Olive comes with a matching beanie so the kid in your life can match with their new BFF. Even better, Red & Olive has partnered with the Starlight Children's Foundation, donating 10% of sales to help seriously ill children across the country.

Get it from Red & Olive for $66.
