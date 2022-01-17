Shopping

'Quilted' And Patchwork Jackets That Remind You Of Your Granny, But In A Cool Way

Colorful printed coats, puffers and dusters to keep you bright and warm.

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44912&u1=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fcollections%2Fpuffer-jackets%2Fproducts%2Fred-abstract-patches-reversible-puffer-jacket%3Fvariant%3D39367750352989" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="colorful jacket from Farm Rio" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e18b06e4b022634fa88931" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44912&u1=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fcollections%2Fpuffer-jackets%2Fproducts%2Fred-abstract-patches-reversible-puffer-jacket%3Fvariant%3D39367750352989" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">colorful jacket from Farm Rio</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsea-ny.com%2Fproducts%2Fpippin-coat%3Fvariant%3D39479191994404" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="quilt jacket from Sea" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e18b06e4b022634fa88931" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsea-ny.com%2Fproducts%2Fpippin-coat%3Fvariant%3D39479191994404" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">quilt jacket from Sea</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-quilted-jacket-universal-thread-8482-blue-l%2F-%2FA-82628998%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735151%26CPNG%3DPLA_Women%252BShopping_Local%257CWomen_Ecomm_AA%26adgroup%3DSC_Women_Local%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9007303%26targetid%3Dpla-1069759242670%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26ds_rl%3D1241788%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA24SPBhB0EiwAjBgkhgU-aMBUszPcEKVZHIxHb5eEY-4FzPAEUwhIdffBaun-IoKcIKfYRBoCJqcQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blue quilt jacket from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e18b06e4b022634fa88931" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=quiltpatternjacket-griffinwynne-011422-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-quilted-jacket-universal-thread-8482-blue-l%2F-%2FA-82628998%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735151%26CPNG%3DPLA_Women%252BShopping_Local%257CWomen_Ecomm_AA%26adgroup%3DSC_Women_Local%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9007303%26targetid%3Dpla-1069759242670%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26ds_rl%3D1241788%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA24SPBhB0EiwAjBgkhgU-aMBUszPcEKVZHIxHb5eEY-4FzPAEUwhIdffBaun-IoKcIKfYRBoCJqcQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">blue quilt jacket from Target</a>.
A colorful jacket from Farm Rio, quilt jacket from Sea and blue quilt jacket from Target.

When the scary tech people created Instagram, I wonder if they knew I’d be up at weird hours of the night, looking at a friend of a friend who went to fashion school and wondering why my clothes aren’t as cool as hers. We all have those internet connections — people we’ve met for maybe five minutes in person, but with whom we are inexplicably connected to through social media but don’t actually talk to, or even message. This was my exact predicament last week, when the aforementioned fashionista posted herself in the coolest quilted coat I have ever seen. I stopped my scrolling right then. I needed to know everything about the coat. But how?

Sure, I could have messaged her. I could have even commented, giving her the satisfaction of publicly doing the, “Oh, this old thing?” downplay of a piece of clothing that is clearly both not old, and not inexpensive. But if there’s one thing about me, I’m hard-headed and have weird social anxieties that are often magnified by people I’ve deemed cooler and/or better dressed than I am.

I made a mental note to do some research on quilt-patterned coats when the universe smiled upon me. The next day, on a Target run for toothpaste and fridge magnets, I saw a rack of quilt-patterned jackets, just like the one the fashion girl was wearing.

Former "Bachelor" contestant and TV host Tayshia Adams at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.
Jason Mendez via Getty Images
It’s important to note that many of these “quilt” jackets that are sold today aren’t actually made the way a real quilt is. Traditional quilts take hundreds of hours to make, are pieced together with patchwork and painstakingly sandwiched with other layers of fabric. The jacket I got from Target, for example, is just cotton that’s been stamped with a quilt-looking pattern (but at $30, I feel great about it). Other jackets on the market, however, are actually made of patchwork and quilting, and that explains why they typically cost a lot more. Essentially though, all of these jackets look like you’re wearing a blanket from your grandma’s house ― but in a cool way.

Upon purchasing the Target jacket, and some further research, I realized these quilt-pattern and general patchwork jackets are taking over. From actual handmade coats to stylized puffers, we’ve rounded up the best quilt pattern and patchwork jackets, so you can find your own without asking an intimidatingly well-dressed person on the internet.

1
Frane Handcrafted on Etsy
A totally customizable, actually handmade quilt coat
If you're looking for the real deal (and even want to say what colors and patterns you want), pay someone on Etsy to make it! Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Frane Handcrafted is a woman-run small business making hand-made clothing from vintage fabrics. Message the shop owner to talk about sizing, colors, length of coat and any other details.

Check out Frane Handcrafted on Etsy.
2
PatchworkArts on Etsy
A ready-to-ship coat made from vintage fabrics
For something that's ready to ship (and therefore a little cheaper), but is still handmade from vintage and natural fabrics, PatchworkArts on Etsy is your spot. The store has about a dozen styles of quilt coats in different lengths, colors and sizes, all ready to go.

Check out PatchworkArts on Etsy.
3
Target
The printed quilt pattern coat I got at Target
So this is mine. I promise I don't care about matching, and won't make it weird if you also get the same one. I love the shape of the pockets and how soft it is.

This comes in women's XS-4X, though 1X-4X are currently sold out online in most colors, and may need to be purchased in-store.

Get it from Target for $24.94.
4
Target
The Target quilted jacket, but in blue
This is the same one as the one I got, but in blue. This one was not in the store when I went, but I think I may get it. The blue pattern is giving me "rich mom getting out of yoga class" energy, which is a vibe I could only wish to give off one day.

This comes in women's XS-4X (1X-4X may be sold out online).

Get it from Target for $24.94.
5
Urban Outfitters
A cotton patchwork quilt shacket
To really hit all the trends, this one is a "shacket," or a magical hybrid of a shirt and jacket, that comes in a printed cotton quilted fabric. Wear it totally buttoned as a shirt, or style is over a sweater or T-shirt.

This comes in men's XS-XL (the XXL is currently sold out online, but may be available in-store).

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99.
6
Cider
A cropped, quilted coat with a corduroy Western flare
If you love the look of vintage-inspired clothes but aren't actually into thrifting, this coat from online retailer Cider may be it. The corduroy trim gives it a cowboy look, and the bright patterns and cloth-covered buttons make it super unique. From the crop (and price tag), you can probably assume it's not the warmest thing ever, but who needs practicality when you have style?

This comes in women's XS-XL.

Get it from Cider for $45.
7
Ralph Lauren
A preppy patchwork cotton windbreaker
This cotton windbreaker from Ralph Lauren dips into the quilted/patchwork trend without going full bohemian grandma. It's polished and preppy, but still colorful, with a touch of vintage-inspired flair.

This comes in women's XXS-L (the XL and XXL are currently sold out online, but may be available in person).

Get it from Ralph Lauren for $279.99.
8
Urban Outfitters
A patch-printed nylon puffer
Finally, a puffer that can block the wind but doesn't feel like you're wearing a giant marshmallow. This relaxed puffer gives almost a cardigan feel, though it is nylon. The printed quilt patch pattern make it extra cozy.

This comes in women's XXS-XXXL, though some sizes may be sold out online and only available in-store.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $139.
9
Sea
A floor-length designer quilt coat
This coat looks just like the one the girl on my Instagram was wearing, which tracks, seeing that it's from a trendy luxury designer brand in New York. Sea has an entire section of amazing quilted coats, many with stylish puff sleeves and tie belts. They're not for budget shoppers like myself, but they're totally show-stopping and worth ogling, regardless.

This comes in women's XXS-XL.

Get it from Sea for $650.
10
Farm Rio
A maximalist moment with crocheted granny squares
In the dead of winter, when it's gray and cold, there's no better feeling than putting on a totally colorful coat. This reversible printed puffer has vivid patchwork and crocheted squares on one side and a black animal and plant print on the other. It's a two-in-one that's one of a kind.

This comes in XS-XL.

Get it from Farm Rio for $241.50.
11
Free People
A star-patterned military jacket with flannel accents
Be the literal star of the show with this decorated military jacket. The flannel stars give it some color and warmth, and the army green sleeves can easily be dressed down with jeans and a white tee or plated up with a patterned outfit.

This comes in women's XS-XL.

Get it at Free People for $298.
