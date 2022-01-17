It’s important to note that many of these “quilt” jackets that are sold today aren’t actually made the way a real quilt is. Traditional quilts take hundreds of hours to make, are pieced together with patchwork and painstakingly sandwiched with other layers of fabric. The jacket I got from Target, for example, is just cotton that’s been stamped with a quilt-looking pattern (but at $30, I feel great about it). Other jackets on the market, however, are actually made of patchwork and quilting, and that explains why they typically cost a lot more. Essentially though, all of these jackets look like you’re wearing a blanket from your grandma’s house ― but in a cool way.

Upon purchasing the Target jacket, and some further research, I realized these quilt-pattern and general patchwork jackets are taking over. From actual handmade coats to stylized puffers, we’ve rounded up the best quilt pattern and patchwork jackets, so you can find your own without asking an intimidatingly well-dressed person on the internet.

