Shelter Cat Goes Viral For Liberating Fellow Inmates Again And Again And Again

A 6-year-old shelter cat named Quilty is the internet’s latest animal star after he kept breaking fellow felines out of their enclosures.

Staff at the Friends For Life Animal Rescue And Adoption Organization in Houston had to wrangle the freed cats back into their own abodes on multiple occasions.

The purr-pertrator ended up being temporarily banished to the lobby so the room could be “Quilty-proofed,” according to a Facebook post.

“Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame,” the shelter wrote in the post. “Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day.”

Quilty didn’t pick up his jailbreaking skills at the facility, however. “He used to let his dog sibling in the house at his old home,” the organization wrote.

Quilty is now on a weeklong trial at a possible forever home, where his potential adopters said he “hasn’t shown any slickness at all yet.”

“Really, bro? REALLY?!” The shelter lightheartedly wrote on Instagram: