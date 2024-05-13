HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We at HuffPost shopping have a particular love for excellent bedding (the softer the better), so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to write about these positively cloud-like pillow shams from Quince that have our whole team taking note.
These ultra-soft, breathable shams, which come in a set of two, are made with four layers of light-as-air organic cotton gauze that reviewers say you’ll love to actually sleep on and not simply show off (though they’re also a “stunning” addition to your home, folks add).
The pillowcases may simply transport you to the heavens, according to HuffPost senior reporter Lydia O’Connor, from whom we first found out about this gorgeous, comfy set. “I think this is about as close as you can get to feeling like you’re sleeping on a cloud,” O’Connor said, calling them “so soft … and truly gauzy and airy.” Reviewers concur, saying they’re “airy goodness.” (O’Connor bought the set in the color ivory.)
Plus, these aren’t jst your standard soft pillowcases. They boast a texture that O’Connor and reviewers love. “The slightly rippled texture just feels so good against my skin,” O’Connor told us.
The deliciously soft and comfy shams only present one minor issue, per O’Connor. “I already have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, and these do not help,” she wrote. At least your time spent procrastinating waking up will be that much cozier.
And, for all of us who love scoring quality products that look and feel much pricier than they are, these hit the mark. “They look so much more expensive than they are,” O’Connor wrote. “The texture is the same as my pricey cotton cloud quilt from Parachute…[and] they’re about half the price of the similar pillowcases from Parachute,” O’Connor noted. “Everything matches perfectly on my bed.”
The cases are also a win for low-effort upkeep since they’re (delightfully) machine washable.
They’re available in eight colors (I especially like the muted clay and soothing light blue) and in standard or king sizes.
Grab your own set of shams from Quince now or read more of what reviewers have to say:
“This material is so soft and cozy! Gorgeous rich color” — Emily M.
“I am so happy with my new duvet cover. It looks nice, it is SOO comfortable and I look forward to enjoying it for years to come.” — Anna A.
“Totally exceeded my expectations! I’m very picky with tactile experiences of fabrics. This fabric is so soft to the touch, and washes perfectly, just the crinkle of the gauze- no wrinkles out of the dryer! I purchased the clay color, which I feared may be a little too dark for me, but I love the color in person, just enough of a mauve/pink hue to feel sophisticated and feminine, but in a grown up way. I played with layering in with the sunset desert linen sheets- which only works for a very monochromatic room. The champagne silk pillowcases look amazing with the clay duvet & shams! Highly recommend!!” — Tiffany P.
“I decided to do all of our bedding in this texture. After shopping around, Quince was clearly the choice to purchase from. I could not be happier. They are soft and stunning. Highly recommend.” — Ashley
“So nice even my husband was commenting on it! Perfect for summer” — Megan M.
“I’ve been sleeping better ever since upgrading my bedding. I decided to go with these sham covers thinking that they will be comfortable and they were actually more comfortable than I thought!” — Crystal P.
“Super pretty! I love the texture of these and they are a great quality for the price. Shipping was very fast.” — Sophia M.