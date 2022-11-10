As I’ve mentioned before, I’m obsessed with all things cashmere. Come the cold winter months, I live in soft, warming fabrics including wool, alpaca and flannel — but there’s nothing quite as luxurious and luscious as cashmere. I can’t tolerate the cold but I also hate wearing copious amounts of layers; there’s nothing grosser than that clammy, cold winter sweat that arrives as a result of being overheated when it’s freezing out. Cashmere clothing is so great at keeping the body nice and toasty that you don’t really need much else other than a good coat. This extends to accessories as well, which is how I found myself in possession of Quince’s to-die-for cashmere scarf.
Like the rest of Quince’s must-have lineup, the cashmere scarf is made from soft, plush Mongolian cashmere that’s been sustainably and ethically sourced from Hircus goats in Mongolia. The high-quality fabric is durable, truly warm and effortlessly chic. Best of all? You can snag it for less than $50, making it one of the most affordable 100% cashmere scarves available.
Usually, truly delectable cozy cashmere scarves run for at least $100, making this versatile scarf a great investment. The construction is much thicker than you might expect, so it’ll last for seasons to come. It’s a sumptuous accessory that is every bit practical as it is extravagant.
The Quince scarf is available in six different colors: burgundy, black, navy, heather grey, olive and oatmeal. I have this scarf in oatmeal and love how surprisingly elegant and versatile it is. The soft creamy neutral hue goes well with all color combinations, and it looks just as stunning when worn as a wrap over a silky dress as it does as a neck scarf.
Scarves are a staple gift during the holiday season, and this lush beauty is perfect for the cashmere devotee in your life. It is designed simply enough to accommodate a range of personal aesthetics and styles, won’t break the bank, and feels much more expensive than it actually is — all ideal qualities when it comes to a holiday gift. Personally, I think it’s also the best gift to self we can indulge in as we hunker down for the season.
A high-quality, cozy scarf is an easy way to add a bit of pizzazz to an otherwise stoic winter ensemble and adds a hint of luxury and texture, all while keeping you warm. And you aren’t going to find a better cashmere option than this game-changing scarf from Quince. Keep reading to take a look at some of the glowing reviews on Quince’s website and pick one up for yourself and another for a friend.
Promising reviews:
“Haven’t been able to find one this soft in years - and for much below the price I thought I would have to pay” — Beverly S.
“Luxurious, lightweight, cozy. A lovely scarf that will be worn well this winter season.” — Nikki S.
“Super soft and has a nice thickness to it due to ribbing. Fantastic quality at an amazing price!” — Janice T.
“Simple and modern. This scarf is a no-fuss way to add a layer of warmth. The cashmere is super soft and high quality. The design is clean and simple. You can’t go wrong with this!” — C.F.
“Fabulous scarf! I wear my scarf many times throughout the week. It is so soft and a comfort to wear. The quality is outstanding. Great for evening walks at the beach; cool mornings on the way to work or curled up on the couch watching a movie. Love xoxo” — Dawn P.