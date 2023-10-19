When it comes to year-round home goods, there are few things more versatile than a linen duvet cover. It’s light and airy in warmer months but textured and snuggly in colder ones, and it gets softer with every wash, making it even more cozy as the seasons continue to change.
Though I’ve had and enjoyed my linen duvet cover for a while now, I never realized how adaptable it was until moving into a bigger apartment last spring. Previously living in a studio with no closets, I had little ability to store or swap anything related to the time of year. Now, in a bigger space, I find myself rotating both clothing and home items as seasons shift.
Yet, regardless of the weather or month, my beloved linen duvet cover has stayed in place. It gives my bedroom a beachy feel in the summer and spring and pulls the room together in the fall and winter, looking elevated but still inviting and relaxing. It’s never too hot or too cold, and it layers great with other blankets. When it’s hot outside, I’ll make the bed with thin, cooling sheets and throw my linen duvet cover on top. In the cold, I swap in thicker, warmer sheets, a weighted blanket and sometimes even a snuggly throw when I want to embrace my true form, Linus from “Peanuts.”
As we’re only talking about the linen duvet cover here, you could even swap out the duvet insert for a lighter or thicker one, if you’re sensitive to temperatures. (I have a pretty great all-season one that I also recommend.)
Perhaps my favorite part of having a linen duvet cover is that making the bed feels incredibly easy. As linen is supposed to look lived-in, fanning out your comforter in the morning is like giving your bed a French tuck. Your room looks effortlessly cool but still polished for minimum effort, and that is a win.
To help you get in the linen duvet cover game, I’ve listed the one I have as well as some other HuffPost and internet favorites.
The mid-weight linen duvet cover that I use all year
This mid-weight set from Quince is made from 100% European linen flax and is the bedding I slumber under nightly. It came with a cover and two pillowcases, which instantly gave my bed a facelift. It has a button closure at the foot of the cover, which I think looks pretty cute, and you can throw it in the wash and dry it on low. Anecdotally, I have spilled drinks on it and the stains have come out pretty easily, so if you, like me, enjoy a bed coffee but have poor spatial awareness, this could be the duvet cover for you.
A stonewashed linen duvet cover handmade in Lithuania
HuffPost Senior Editor Janie Campbell owns linen bedding from star seller Lina Plus Home on Etsy
, calling it a "major splurge" that she has absolutely zeroregrets about. Noting that she was looking for especially durable, thicker linen, Campbell said she found this Etsy seller
and couldn't recommend them more. "Lina is based in Lithuania, so there was extra lead time for shipping, but everything about these luxurious sheets makes me deeply happy every night when I get into bed, and she was a joy to communicate with when I had a question about availability and sizing. Really can't recommend her beautiful linens enough," she said. While Campbell purchased a set of sheets from this shop, their stonewashed linen duvet cover is also made with high-quality Italian linen that's silky soft while still being comfortably dense.
A breezy linen duvet cover that comes in fun patterns
Made in Portugal and individually dyed, giving each cover its own unique feel, Brooklinen's linen duvet cover will tie your bedroom together. This option comes in a variety of bright patterns and vivid colors, so it's a great choice for maximalists who are looking for lively linen. This cover has extra large closure buttons that are easy to seal and less likely to come undone as you snooze. It's an elegant and casual piece that's light, breezy and airy, making it ideal for warm sleeping or folks who like a little airflow in the night.
A timeless. chic linen duvet cover and shams
For a more polished look, this linen duvet cover from West Elm is an eye-catching piece that's comfortable while still being chic, and it comes with a pair of pillowcases. Made with intricate weaving styles, these duvet covers have a color depth that we don't often see in other brands. They're perfect for all seasons and promise to keep their shape even as they get softer and more lived-in.