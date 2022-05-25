Quinta Brunson Disturbed By Calls For School Shooting Episode Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

Congratulations, Twitter — you have completely perplexed Quinta Brunson.

The creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” tweeted Wednesday in response to the “wild” number of people who have asked her whether she would ever tackle the issue of school shootings on her ABC sitcom.

“Abbott Elementary” is a family-friendly, mockumentary-style show that takes place at an under-funded, predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Brunson tweeted Wednesday, just a day after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment,’” she added. “I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’”

On Tuesday, Texas experienced its deadliest school shooting in the state’s history when a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

The tragic event is just one of numerous gun-related massacres that have occurred in the United States over the past two decades. The federal government has taken relatively little action on gun control despite widespread public demand for it, as in the 2018 March for Our Lives protest.